Why Should You Add Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) To Your Portfolio?

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.27M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The SESN stock price is -50.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 42.19% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sporting 4.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the SESN stock price touched $0.64. Year-to-date, Sesen Bio Inc. shares have moved 4.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have changed 16.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sesen Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.00%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141.70% and -225.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.46% with a share float percentage of 14.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sesen Bio Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.74 million shares worth more than $8.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.31 million and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 6.36 million shares of worth $5.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $2.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.