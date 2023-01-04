Why Should You Add Micron Technology Inc. (MU) To Your Portfolio?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 8.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.70B, closed the recent trade at $52.93 per share which meant it gained $2.56 on the day or 5.08% during that session. The MU stock price is -86.0% off its 52-week high price of $98.45 and 8.5% above the 52-week low of $48.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 5.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the MU stock price touched $52.93 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved 0.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed -9.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.98% from the levels at last check today.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.28%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -129.00% and -129.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.80%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.79 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.79 billion and $8.64 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -51.40% for the current quarter and -53.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.90% over the past 5 years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 0.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.63% with a share float percentage of 83.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology Inc. having a total of 1,834 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.61 million shares worth more than $4.85 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 83.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.41 billion and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 32.9 million shares of worth $1.74 billion while later fund manager owns 25.01 million shares of worth $1.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.