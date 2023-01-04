When Does Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Become A Good Investment?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The EDBL stock price is -1100.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 24.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 376.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the EDBL stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares have moved 14.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) have changed -29.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1100.0% from the levels at last check today.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.97% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.53% with a share float percentage of 5.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edible Garden AG Incorporated having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $41619.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 22634.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5208.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.