When Does CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Become A Good Investment?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.99M, closed the last trade at $5.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.94% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -7.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.41 and 71.98% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 514.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting -4.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the CBAY stock price touched $5.96 or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -4.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed 50.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.09%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and 17.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.20% over the past 5 years.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.51% with a share float percentage of 76.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $30.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 12.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc, with the holding of over 5.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.42 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $7.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $2.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.