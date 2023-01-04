What Is So Great About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $14.92 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The HLF stock price is -206.97% off its 52-week high price of $45.80 and 19.3% above the 52-week low of $12.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the HLF stock price touched $14.92 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares have moved 0.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have changed -13.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.13.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.62%, compared to -27.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.30% over the past 5 years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.72% with a share float percentage of 95.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.01 million shares worth more than $245.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Route One Investment Company, L.P., with the holding of over 10.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.8 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 2.87 million shares of worth $58.6 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $50.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.