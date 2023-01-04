What Are The Chances Of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Being A Good Investment?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 17.71% during that session. The AREB stock price is -3172.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting 17.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the AREB stock price touched $0.22. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares have moved -4.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -24.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 71580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -581.82% from the levels at last check today.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.51% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 53323.0 shares worth more than $17644.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 21562.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17249.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.