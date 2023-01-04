Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Dropped -1.40% In One Month

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 6.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.42B, closed the recent trade at $16.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The VALE stock price is -28.21% off its 52-week high price of $20.77 and 27.9% above the 52-week low of $11.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.94 million shares.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the VALE stock price touched $16.20 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Vale S.A. shares have moved -3.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have changed -1.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vale S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.74%, compared to -42.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.00% and -45.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.73 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.5 billion and $10.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.10% for the current quarter and -22.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 284.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.20%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.47 at a share yield of 8.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.48% with a share float percentage of 21.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 667 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 140.9 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital World Investors held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 131.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 64.62 million shares of worth $1.04 billion while later fund manager owns 52.11 million shares of worth $842.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.