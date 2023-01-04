UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Shares Lost -$0.42 After Investor Confidence Dipped

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 4.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.78B, closed the last trade at $12.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -3.30% during that session. The PATH stock price is -263.47% off its 52-week high price of $44.67 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $10.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -3.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the PATH stock price touched $12.29 or saw a rise of 7.52%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -3.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.50%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.34 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -549.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.78%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.41% with a share float percentage of 69.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 46.08 million shares worth more than $581.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 29.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.12 million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.81% shares in the company for having 27.14 million shares of worth $342.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $160.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.