Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.96M, closed the recent trade at $6.04 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 15.93% during that session. The THRX stock price is -151.82% off its 52-week high price of $15.21 and 33.61% above the 52-week low of $4.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) trade information

Sporting 15.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the THRX stock price touched $6.04 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 4.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) have changed -21.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -297.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.01% from the levels at last check today.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.40% and -54.20% for the next quarter.

THRX Dividends

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.68% with a share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 17.04 million shares worth more than $94.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 44.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.66 million and represent 13.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $9.1 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $6.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.