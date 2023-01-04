Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. (NYSE:TEVA) investors to reap big returns again

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.82B, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 5.25% during that session. The TEVA stock price is -13.06% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 32.4% above the 52-week low of $6.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.06 million shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Sporting 5.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the TEVA stock price touched $10.03. Year-to-date, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have moved 4.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have changed 9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.71%, compared to -5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.10% and -7.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.83 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 110.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.99% with a share float percentage of 45.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 619 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 93.17 million shares worth more than $700.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.94 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.29% shares in the company for having 58.73 million shares of worth $473.99 million while later fund manager owns 56.8 million shares of worth $458.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.11% of company’s outstanding stock.