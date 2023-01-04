Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Must Gain 79.87% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.61 per share which meant it 0.25% during that session. The SNCR stock price is -327.87% off its 52-week high price of $2.61 and 16.39% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the SNCR stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares have moved -1.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have changed -32.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -654.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from the levels at last check today.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.98 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $69.75 million and $73.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.70% for the current quarter and -7.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.92% with a share float percentage of 56.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synchronoss Technologies Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 12.08 million shares worth more than $13.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 28.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 million and represent 12.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.69% shares in the company for having 4.99 million shares of worth $5.74 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $7.01 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 10.14% of company’s outstanding stock.