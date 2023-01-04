SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Gains 0.61%, Causing Bears To Win

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the recent trade at $17.27 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -64.56% off its 52-week high price of $28.42 and 26.0% above the 52-week low of $12.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the SPWR stock price touched $17.27 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, SunPower Corporation shares have moved -4.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed -27.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.35% from the levels at last check today.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunPower Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 414.29%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 366.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $428 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $481.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.80% over the past 5 years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.24% with a share float percentage of 89.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $235.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.36 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $40.58 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $59.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.