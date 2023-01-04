Small Cap Stock Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.70M, closed the last trade at $4.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -275.59% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 9.62% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 917.24K shares.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the ERAS stock price touched $4.26 or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc. shares have moved -1.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed -41.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -416.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -252.11% from current levels.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Erasca Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.71%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.60% and -19.20% for the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.50% with a share float percentage of 95.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Erasca Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.28 million shares worth more than $101.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, with the holding of over 11.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.58 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $13.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $16.68 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.