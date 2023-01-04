Shares Of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Declined -30.24% In One Month

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $709.96M, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -420.23% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 12.14% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the IONQ stock price touched $3.46 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved 0.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed -30.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.19.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 406.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $250k and $1.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 992.00% for the current quarter and 105.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.58% with a share float percentage of 55.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 26.35 million shares worth more than $115.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 13.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.18 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 4.08 million shares of worth $17.86 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $15.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.