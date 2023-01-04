Shares In Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) -11.20% Down, YTD

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the last trade at $53.50 per share which meant it lost -$6.75 on the day or -11.20% during that session. The PRTA stock price is -24.24% off its 52-week high price of $66.47 and 60.64% above the 52-week low of $21.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.04K shares.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Sporting -11.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the PRTA stock price touched $53.50 or saw a rise of 12.91%. Year-to-date, Prothena Corporation plc shares have moved -11.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have changed -12.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.8% from current levels.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prothena Corporation plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -307.25%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.06 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 149.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.60%.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.17% with a share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prothena Corporation plc having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $314.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 24.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.97 million and represent 12.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $40.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $70.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.