Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02M, closed the recent trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 25.77% during that session. The SMIT stock price is -1305.13% off its 52-week high price of $5.48 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.79K shares.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) trade information

Sporting 25.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the SMIT stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, Schmitt Industries Inc. shares have moved 2.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) have changed -67.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.10% over the past 5 years.

SMIT Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.40% with a share float percentage of 38.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schmitt Industries Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Teton Advisors, Inc with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $2.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Teton Advisors, Inc held 15.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 61502.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 15.31% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 61502.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.