Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Estimation And Forecast

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.48M, closed the recent trade at $3.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -18.31% during that session. The PULM stock price is -164.37% off its 52-week high price of $9.20 and 9.2% above the 52-week low of $3.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36450.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.32K shares.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

Sporting -18.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the PULM stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 19.63%. Year-to-date, Pulmatrix Inc. shares have moved 9.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) have changed 15.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 65519.99999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -187.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -187.36% from the levels at last check today.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pulmatrix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.37%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 million and $456k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.50% for the current quarter and 154.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.00% over the past 5 years.

PULM Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.65% with a share float percentage of 49.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pulmatrix Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $4.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. held 26.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.52% shares in the company for having 51423.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 26806.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.