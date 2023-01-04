Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -33.86% Fall

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.30M, closed the recent trade at $7.93 per share which meant it lost -$4.06 on the day or -33.86% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -155.99% off its 52-week high price of $20.30 and 23.2% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Sporting -33.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the PHAT stock price touched $7.93 or saw a rise of 36.91%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 6.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed 21.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -341.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.49% from the levels at last check today.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.19%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.70% and -38.90% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.57% with a share float percentage of 114.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $49.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.53 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $10.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $7.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.