ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.46M, closed the last trade at $5.99 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -179.8% off its 52-week high price of $16.76 and 60.6% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 867.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the ORIC stock price touched $5.99 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 1.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed 48.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.25% from current levels.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.73%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.40% and -3.40% for the next quarter.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.27% with a share float percentage of 84.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.35 million shares worth more than $26.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Column Group LLC, with the holding of over 3.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.37 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 1.21 million shares of worth $7.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $6.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.