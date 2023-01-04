OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.80M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 23.81% during that session. The ONCS stock price is -1433.65% off its 52-week high price of $31.90 and 27.88% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Sporting 23.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the ONCS stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 18.11%. Year-to-date, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares have moved 23.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have changed -25.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 63230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5188.46% from current levels.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.96% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.40% over the past 5 years.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.02% with a share float percentage of 31.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 2.94 million shares worth more than $2.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Avidity Partners Management, LP held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.