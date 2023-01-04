Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.64M, closed the recent trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.64% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -478.05% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 299.15K shares.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting -5.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the MNTS stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 9.3%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc. shares have moved 11.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -22.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.77.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momentus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -167.06%, compared to -2.40% for the industry.

0 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.26% with a share float percentage of 50.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 25.47 million shares worth more than $55.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 30.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.01 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $3.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.