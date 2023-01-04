LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $367.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 13.96% during that session. The LX stock price is -78.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 43.75% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 684.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Sporting 13.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the LX stock price touched $2.24. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 3.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed 16.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.81 while the price target rests at a high of $19.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -752.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -471.88% from the levels at last check today.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.97% over the past 6 months, compared to -23.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 288.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 24.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Man Group PLC with over 5.71 million shares worth more than $12.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Man Group PLC held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.03 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $3.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.