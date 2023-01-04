Investor Confidence Shakens After Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Share Prices Loss -$1.19

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79B, closed the last trade at $13.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -8.36% during that session. The ESTE stock price is -70.63% off its 52-week high price of $22.25 and 18.33% above the 52-week low of $10.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Sporting -8.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the ESTE stock price touched $13.04 or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, Earthstone Energy Inc. shares have moved -8.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have changed -15.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.82.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Earthstone Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 320.80%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 202.20% and 78.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 303.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $487.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $506.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $144.02 million and $196.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 238.20% for the current quarter and 158.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 256.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.59% with a share float percentage of 94.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Earthstone Energy Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. with over 19.82 million shares worth more than $258.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. held 18.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, with the holding of over 18.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.4 million and represent 17.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 4.03 million shares of worth $52.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $25.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.