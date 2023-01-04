Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $700.75M, closed the recent trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 7.61% during that session. The INTR stock price is -133.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.63 and 13.13% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 435.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Sporting 7.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the INTR stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 19.51%. Year-to-date, Inter & Co Inc. shares have moved -22.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) have changed -21.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -304.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.36% from the levels at last check today.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.07% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.29 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $174.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.47% with a share float percentage of 4.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inter & Co Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 64.51 million shares worth more than $135.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Softbank Group Corporation held 58.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a., with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.54 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.