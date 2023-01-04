Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 147.07% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -247.06% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 67.65% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Sporting 147.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the VYNE stock price touched $0.34 or saw a fall of -120.78%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -8.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed -39.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1370.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -341.18% from the levels at last check today.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.70%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.29 million and $178k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -97.40% for the current quarter and 68.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

VYNE Dividends

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.68% with a share float percentage of 15.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VYNE Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DSC Advisors, L.P. with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $0.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, DSC Advisors, L.P. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.