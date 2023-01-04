Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the last trade at $7.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The CD stock price is -14.36% off its 52-week high price of $9.08 and 52.77% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the CD stock price touched $7.94 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -0.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed 11.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63.49 while the price target rests at a high of $93.72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1080.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -699.62% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.57%, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.72% with a share float percentage of 49.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 11.17 million shares worth more than $88.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.45 million and represent 4.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 5.18 million shares of worth $41.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $19.56 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.