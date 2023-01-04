eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 24.44% during that session. The EFTR stock price is -1448.21% off its 52-week high price of $8.67 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Sporting 24.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the EFTR stock price touched $0.56. Year-to-date, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 4.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) have changed 2.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -234.09%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150.00% and -159.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $480k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.25% with a share float percentage of 63.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SR One Capital Management, LP with over 6.82 million shares worth more than $9.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, SR One Capital Management, LP held 16.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 4.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.85 million and represent 11.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.