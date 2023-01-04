Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)’s 3.47% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03B, closed the last trade at $39.95 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The DQ stock price is -93.19% off its 52-week high price of $77.18 and 19.4% above the 52-week low of $32.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.02.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the DQ stock price touched $39.95 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 3.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed -24.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -157.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.16% from current levels.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 179.80%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 269.50% and -3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 173.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $395.55 million and $1.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 190.50% for the current quarter and -13.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.20% over the past 5 years.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.47% with a share float percentage of 63.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daqo New Energy Corp. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.93 million shares worth more than $423.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 3.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $240.04 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $96.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $73.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.