CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.07% Stock Price Incline

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.03M, closed the last trade at $18.73 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The CVRX stock price is -0.59% off its 52-week high price of $18.84 and 75.44% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60610.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.75K shares.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the CVRX stock price touched $18.73 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, CVRx Inc. shares have moved 2.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) have changed 29.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.44.

CVRx Inc. (CVRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVRx Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 188.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.48%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -86.70% and -11.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.68 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.28 million and $3.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.20% for the current quarter and 86.20% for the next.

CVRX Dividends

CVRx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.37% with a share float percentage of 79.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVRx Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Johnson & Johnson with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $21.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Johnson & Johnson held 16.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.25 million and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $1.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.