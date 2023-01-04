Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 107.25% Stock Price Incline

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) has seen 45.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 107.25% during that session. The TYDE stock price is -4437.5% off its 52-week high price of $18.15 and 57.5% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 342.93K shares.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Sporting 107.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the TYDE stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 28.55%. Year-to-date, Cryptyde Inc. shares have moved 0.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) have changed -35.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.44% over the past 6 months.

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.80% with a share float percentage of 12.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cryptyde Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.19 million shares worth more than $2.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 million and represent 3.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.