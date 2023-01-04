Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Shares Gain $0.03 After Investor Confidence Raised

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 23.08% during that session. The CETX stock price is -506.25% off its 52-week high price of $0.97 and 43.75% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 511.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Sporting 23.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the CETX stock price touched $0.16 or saw a fall of -4.85%. Year-to-date, Cemtrex Inc. shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) have changed -27.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 76430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1618.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1618.75% from the levels at last check today.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.20% over the past 5 years.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 23 and January 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.65% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemtrex Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $68221.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43759.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $68221.0 while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $28233.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.