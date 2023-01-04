AT&T Inc. (T): What Makes The Stock Good?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 10.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.85B, closed the recent trade at $19.18 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The T stock price is -12.25% off its 52-week high price of $21.53 and 24.61% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AT&T Inc. (T) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the T stock price touched $19.18 or saw a fall of -0.16%. Year-to-date, AT&T Inc. shares have moved 1.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have changed -2.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.08% from the levels at last check today.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AT&T Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.24%, compared to -33.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.90% and -16.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.49 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $40.96 billion and $29.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.10% for the current quarter and 2.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 468.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.46%.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.11 at a share yield of 5.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.01% with a share float percentage of 52.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 2,937 institutions that hold shares in the company.