Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Is Up 13.91%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 13.91% during that session. The APLT stock price is -622.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.21 and 41.86% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 346.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 13.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the APLT stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -1.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed -20.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2574.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.28% from the levels at last check today.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.20%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.00% and 54.80% for the next quarter.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.55% with a share float percentage of 73.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 4.78 million shares worth more than $4.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p., with the holding of over 4.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.65% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $3.48 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $1.7 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.28% of company’s outstanding stock.