Analysts Are Recommending Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) As A Buy Candidate

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $508.56M, closed the last trade at $18.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -5.43% during that session. The VERA stock price is -59.56% off its 52-week high price of $29.20 and 32.9% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Sporting -5.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the VERA stock price touched $18.30 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -5.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) have changed 11.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.75%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 3.80% for the next quarter.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.20% with a share float percentage of 101.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.02 million shares worth more than $54.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 3.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.3 million and represent 11.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $21.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $10.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.