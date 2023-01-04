AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.27M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 21.91% during that session. The AIM stock price is -245.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.38 and 27.5% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 163.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Sporting 21.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the AIM stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 6.89%. Year-to-date, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have moved 3.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) have changed -19.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1587.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -650.0% from the levels at last check today.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 203.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $190k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $33k and $50k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 354.50% for the current quarter and 280.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.74% with a share float percentage of 12.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $1.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 million and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $1.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.