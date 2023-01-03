Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Future Potential?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.20M, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 13.45% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -608.33% off its 52-week high price of $22.10 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting 13.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the NRGV stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have moved -68.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -16.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.87% from current levels.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.36% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.00% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.16 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.68% with a share float percentage of 45.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 18.54 million shares worth more than $185.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prime Movers Lab, LLC, with the holding of over 7.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.77 million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 3.05 million shares of worth $16.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $6.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.