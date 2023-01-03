Why Should You Add American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) To Your Portfolio?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.10M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.52% during that session. The AVCT stock price is -3617.39% off its 52-week high price of $42.75 and 32.17% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Sporting 9.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the AVCT stock price touched $1.15. Year-to-date, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares have moved -96.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) have changed 2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9030.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9030.43% from current levels.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.72 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $27.56 million and $27.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -86.50% for the current quarter and -82.80% for the next.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.40% with a share float percentage of 20.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 1.91 million shares worth more than $2.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 50738.0 shares of worth $58348.0 while later fund manager owns 26027.0 shares of worth $29931.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.