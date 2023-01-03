Why Should We Buy Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Stock?

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.10M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant 0.47% during that session. The EVAX stock price is -163.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the EVAX stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 17.67%. Year-to-date, Evaxion Biotech A/S shares have moved -59.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) have changed -18.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -916.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -521.47% from current levels.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evaxion Biotech A/S shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.02%, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evaxion Biotech A/S having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 83586.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.