Why Should Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 8.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.16M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -19.54% during that session. The DS stock price is -1058.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Sporting -19.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DS stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 37.04%. Year-to-date, Drive Shack Inc. shares have moved -88.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have changed -61.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $74.09 million and $70.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 55.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.27% with a share float percentage of 44.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Drive Shack Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc with over 9.16 million shares worth more than $5.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lansing Management Lp, with the holding of over 3.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.41 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 4.6 million shares of worth $6.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $3.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.