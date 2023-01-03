Why Acquire Shares Of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -11.42% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -12579.25% off its 52-week high price of $403.20 and 51.26% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting -11.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BXRX stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 34.43%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc. shares have moved -98.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -45.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -654.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -654.72% from current levels.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baudax Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.78%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.40% and -102.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 200.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $960k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $281k and $400k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 241.60% for the current quarter and 290.00% for the next.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.61% with a share float percentage of 6.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 3.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $98560.0 while later fund manager owns 74208.0 shares of worth $62705.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.