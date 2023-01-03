When Will Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Be Worth Investing In?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has seen 6.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.18% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -4334.48% off its 52-week high price of $12.86 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 629.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting 6.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 38.3%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -97.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -34.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 18670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2658.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2658.62% from current levels.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.34% with a share float percentage of 2.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allarity Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 86355.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LMR Partners LLP, with the holding of over 46033.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60763.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 20000.0 shares of worth $26400.0 while later fund manager owns 14501.0 shares of worth $19141.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.