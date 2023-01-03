When Is Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant -1.33% during that session. The TENX stock price is -1227.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.46 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the TENX stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 19.12%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -89.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed -24.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4445.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4445.45% from current levels.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.68%, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.80% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.49% with a share float percentage of 43.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gofen & Glossberg LLC with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $0.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Gofen & Glossberg LLC held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $53536.0 while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $52140.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.