When Is Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Going To Be Good Investment?

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.80M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 27.55% during that session. The AQMS stock price is -33.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 257.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Sporting 27.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the AQMS stock price touched $1.25. Year-to-date, Aqua Metals Inc. shares have moved 1.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) have changed 68.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -380.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -380.0% from current levels.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aqua Metals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.23%, compared to 23.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 38.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.67% with a share float percentage of 19.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aqua Metals Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baird Financial Group, Inc. with over 3.89 million shares worth more than $4.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baird Financial Group, Inc. held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.