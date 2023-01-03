Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Lower

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.40M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.04% during that session. The RUBY stock price is -6058.82% off its 52-week high price of $10.47 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 994.63K shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Sporting -9.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the RUBY stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 59.52%. Year-to-date, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -98.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have changed -21.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.80% and 58.60% for the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.53% with a share float percentage of 81.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rubius Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 38.51 million shares worth more than $6.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 42.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.36 million and represent 14.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.97% shares in the company for having 4.49 million shares of worth $0.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.