Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Lower

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.09B, closed the recent trade at $24.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -31.56% off its 52-week high price of $32.43 and 61.14% above the 52-week low of $9.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Sporting -0.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SHLS stock price touched $24.65 or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have moved 1.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed -14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.91%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 700.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.04 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $48.05 million and $67.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.10% for the current quarter and 58.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -88.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 73.62%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 95.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.21 million shares worth more than $325.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 9.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.74 million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $85.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $62.86 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.