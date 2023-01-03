Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Lower

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 3.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.56M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant -0.25% during that session. The PRTY stock price is -1754.05% off its 52-week high price of $6.86 and 16.22% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.11 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PRTY stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Party City Holdco Inc. shares have moved -93.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have changed -48.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Party City Holdco Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to -14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $514.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $680.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.58%.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.44% with a share float percentage of 72.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 19.56 million shares worth more than $25.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 17.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.63 million and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $4.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $3.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.