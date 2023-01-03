Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.89% Fall

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $3.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The WDH stock price is -0.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 72.97% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 352.79K shares.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the WDH stock price touched $3.33 or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Waterdrop Inc. shares have moved 141.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) have changed 106.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.04 while the price target rests at a high of $23.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -593.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -381.68% from current levels.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Waterdrop Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 156.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.09%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.70%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $104.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.99% with a share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waterdrop Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.15 million shares worth more than $4.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.85 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.