Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.10M, closed the recent trade at $4.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -17.50% during that session. The VLN stock price is -74.94% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 38.83% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.07K shares.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Sporting -17.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the VLN stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 20.04%. Year-to-date, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares have moved -30.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) have changed 16.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.90%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.90% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $19.07 million and $20.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.80% for the current quarter and 9.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -47.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.72% with a share float percentage of 54.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valens Semiconductor Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. with over 16.01 million shares worth more than $55.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. held 16.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linse Capital Llc, with the holding of over 11.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.94 million and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.