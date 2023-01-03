TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Must Gain 88.83% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 18.05% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -367.16% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting 18.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 20.38%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -73.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 86.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed 68.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 37760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -795.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -795.52% from current levels.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.43%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.08% with a share float percentage of 23.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $1.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 54110.0 shares of worth $68178.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.