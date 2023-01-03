The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.01M, closed the recent trade at $2.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.58% during that session. The LEV stock price is -380.19% off its 52-week high price of $10.18 and 13.68% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -5.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the LEV stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved -77.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed -19.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -230.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from the levels at last check today.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lion Electric Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.65% with a share float percentage of 19.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Power Corp of Canada with over 67.3 million shares worth more than $283.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Power Corp of Canada held 34.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.71 million and represent 1.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $13.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $3.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.